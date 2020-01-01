Marianna city employee publishes book about Hurricane Michael

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane Michael didn’t just change the Panhandle’s landscape, but it changed history forever. One local community is sharing their story. A City of Marianna employee has published ‘Surviving Hurricane Michael’, a novel focused on healing and reflection.



“From what we’ve been able to find in the research of the book is that nothing like this has happened in Marianna in the last 200 years,” said Kay Dennis, the author and Municipal Director of Marianna.



In July, Kay Dennis set out to write a pamphlet outlining Marianna’s journey through Hurricane Michael, never expecting it to take up more than a few pages.​



“It grew and grew and grew till I had more than 100 people I interviewed. Now it’s more than 230 pages,” Dennis said.​



Dennis recalls thinking the book would be a good way to document recovery and damages, but it eventually took on a new meaning.​



“I realized there are so many different stories that took place with one storm. We’re interwoven as a community,” Dennis said.​



Residents and officials shared their own experiences of living through the category 5 storm.​



“There are all kinds of stories in there. There are some that are a little bit funny. And there’s some that’ll make you cry. But the end of the book is very uplifting,” Dennis said.​



The book is now listed as the number one seller in Amazon’s Natural Disaster new releases section. ​



“All the money goes directly to the City of Marianna for recovery,” Dennis says.



The book can be purchased through the following link: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Hurricane-Michael-Communitys-Devastation/dp/1670817776/ref=sr_1_1?crid=14J2EB8HPTOAJ&keywords=surviving+hurricane+michael&qid=1577830891&sprefix=surviving+hurricane%2Caps%2C167&sr=8-1