Marianna City Commission votes down mask ordinance

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — City commissioners continued their discussion from earlier this month about a possible mask ordinance at Tuesday’s special meeting.

Even with social distancing rules, many Marianna residents turned out to Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

Mayor Travis Ephriam said he felt like the city commission needed to at least discuss the ideas of a mask mandate due to the COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

“I think the magnitude of the crisis with COVID in our area made the decisions that we had to at least discuss,” Ephriam said. “Any time we can kind of voice our concerns and have a vote, I think that’s a good thing.”

Ephriam voted in favor of the mask ordinance because he said he cares about the health and safety of the residents.

“I think we have to do everything we can to protect not just our residents, but also our workers in the healthcare field,” Ephriam said. “Without a mask ordinance, I don’t think we can say we’re doing everything that we could.”

Three of the five members of the city commission voted for the mask mandate, but since it was an emergency ordinance during a special meeting, it required a four-vote majority.

Commissioner Rico Williams also voted in favor of the mask mandate because COVID-19 hit close to home for him.

“I feel really personal about it because my mom had it so I kind of am adamant about people wearing masks especially around elderly people,” Williams said.

Williams also said he would like to see people become educated about the severity of the virus.

“I would like to see more education about the process and have people that actually came out of the hospital come back and show what they had to go through going through this process,” Williams said.

At the start of the meeting, the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County released the latest information about COVID-19 cases in the area. According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,936 positive cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.

Even though the mask mandate did not pass at Tuesday’s meeting, Ephriam said it’s still a possibility that it could get brought up again in the future.