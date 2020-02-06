Marianna City Commission tables fire station closure decision

MARIANNA, Fla. — The controversial discussion continues in Marianna over whether to close one of two fire stations in the city, after the topic was tabled at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting.

The discussion started over Marianna City Manager Jim Dean’s recommendation to close the station, which he says is becoming very costly for the city to maintain, especially due to declining population numbers in Marianna.

But on Tuesday, residents spoke out at the commission meeting, saying closing the station could be devastating to the side of the city the station protects, with both fire services and medical calls.

Many residents had a similar opinion; that one can’t put a price tag on someone’s life.

“Everybody matters,” said Voncille Williams, a Marianna resident who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. “Black, white, blue, brown, green, wherever you stay, east-side, west-side, whatever side of the track- it doesn’t matter. We’re all God’s children, we deserve to be protected.”

By the end of the meeting, the city commission decided to table the decision until Dean and the Marianna Fire Chief, Nakeya “Nicky” Lovett, are able to try to work out a different solution to help balance the budget.

“We’re going to do what we can to progress and maintain the level of service that we do for our citizens to try to minimize the impact of Hurricane Michael, that is our goal,” said Chief Lovett. “We don’t want to raise taxes, that’s not our goal, but we want to provide the same services and in providing those same services, there is a cost.”

