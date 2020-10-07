Marianna City Commission approves new software for Marianna Police and Fire Department

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna City Commission has decided to purchase a software to help the Marianna Police and Fire departments update their policies and procedures.

The set-up fee for the program is about $16,000, according to City Manager, Jim Dean. Dean also said the program will be paid for by the city’s general fund and will cost $8,000 a year after set up.

The Lexipol software is a special training program to help police officers understand what to do in a specific situation.

Dean said the program is able to ask police officers test questions about different scenarios when they clock in for the day. This will serve as a mini-training session.

Dean said it will be up to the city’s police chief to decide how often their officers will be asked the test questions and says this could help save lives in the long run.

“In the challenging times that we’re in, and the pressure that’s on our police officers today, they need all the help that they can get and support they can get,” Dean said. “This is a way to support our police officers and our fire department.”

Michael Hall, the Marianna Fire Chief said it’s been a goal of his to update the fire department’s policies and procedures and is looking forward to the installation of the new program.

“We’re going to be able to have them acknowledge that they’ve read and understand a policy and procedure and hold them accountable for that,” Hall said.

Officials tell us the new program will not change the way police and the fire department respond to emergency calls. The software should be installed by the end of this year.