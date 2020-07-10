Marianna Cave Diving Community remembers Doug Rorex after his death

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials have identified the man who was recovered after Wednesday’s diving accident.

68-year-old Doug Rorex was found dead inside an underwater cave on Wednesday.

The Marianna cave diving community is now remembering their friend and fellow diver.

Rorex’s friends said he was a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and one of his favorite bands was the Grateful Dead.

A fellow diver and friend, James Crawford, said he and Rorex loved to dive Blue Springs early in the morning and would chat about their dives whenever they saw each other out.

“I ran into Doug a lot,” Crawford said. “Doug was one of the most warm kind persons I’ve ever met.”

Mike Collins, another diver and friend says Rorex was not only experienced but was always good about giving out tips regarding techniques and equipment.

“It’s very tragic,” said Collins. “When it’s someone you known well who is a professional, good, diver and well-planned all of his dives, it’s just very surprising and it tragic and it hurts all of our hearts.”

Rescue diver and owner of Cave Adventurers, Edd Sorenson, found Rorex in the cave on Wednesday and was back in the water on Thursday searching for answers on what could have gone wrong. Jackson County Sheriff Deputies are also still investigating.