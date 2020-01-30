Marianna attorney opens academic center for students

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–High School students in Jackson County will now have a new place to turn to when in need of academic help.



Local attorney, LaDray Gilbert, has opened an Academic Success and Career Center inside of his firm.



“They’ll have someone that will be able to help them when it comes down to registering for college entrance exams and to help them research colleges, apply to colleges,” Gilbert said.

The free center will be open for students who lack access to computers and the internet at home.



Tutor, Tsara Peace, says she’s excited to meet with students one-on-one and is ready to teach them valuable lessons.



“What you do from here on out is gonna follow you for the rest of your life and you have to be serious about your life because if you’re not, who else will be,” Peace said.



The center will be open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Gilbert says the project is an investment in the community’s future.

“People need to have an opportunity to access resources and access education, and have a chance,” Gilbert said.



Local school board members agree.



“I believe that everybody needs somewhere to go outside of the classroom to see someone else deliver them instruction or help in a different mode,” said Diane Long, a member of the Jackson County School Board.



The center is named after Ulysses Dudley, a retired educator from the Jackson County School District. The address is 3026 Auction Drive, Marianna.