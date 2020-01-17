Marianna and Jackson County Schools receiving $1 million

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County is continuing on its path to a full recovery from Hurricane Michael. In December, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the City of Marianna was receiving $1 million from the Florida Division of Emergency Management. City Manager, Jim Dean, says every little bit helps.



“Everything we get, no matter how, some may think it’s insignificant, counts towards helping us to cash flow while waiting on those reimbursements,” Dean said.​



Dean says the funds will be used to recover revenue loss from the closure of the Marianna Federal Correctional Institution.​



“95% of the inmates left, more than 95% of the inmates left which had a huge impact on our utilities specifically natural gas, water, and sewer,” Dean said.​



The funds will also cover revenue losses from residents moving away after the storm. ​ As well as the closure of Ice River Springs, a local water bottling facility.​



“It was a significant customer for us for utilities because they used city water in their bottling process,” Dean said.​



The Jackson County School Board is also receiving $1 million from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.



Superintendent Larry Moore says they will use it to cover costs they incurred from transportation maintenance, food services, and digital technology. ​



“This is just a shot, a shot in the arm for our dsitrict to be included in this funding and we’re very thanksful and very appreciative,” Moore said.



The County also applied for more than $6 million through the same program to assist with developing Endeavor, located on the old Dozier School for Boys grounds. They were denied this request.​