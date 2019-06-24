Margaritaville community coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Bay County will soon have a new community, and it may always be 5 o'clock there.

Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and the St. Joe Company are planning to build another active adult community near Panama City Beach.

The first phase of Latitude Margaritaville Watersound will bring approximately 3,500 homes, including a sales center and amenities to the intersection of Highways 79 and 388.

Panama City Beach's Margaritaville will be the third latitude Margaritaville community, but the first partnership with St. Joe.

St. Joe CEO and President Jorge Gonzales said the Jimmy Buffett theme flows well with Panama City's beaches and atmosphere.

"We think it's a perfect fit. It's a perfect fit at the right time for this community to have this type of project where there's going to be residents that will be here," Gonzales said. "We believe a lot of the residents that will be attracted to this community will be retired military, as an example."

Construction will start at the end of 2019. For more information, check out the community's website.