Margaret K. Lewis school receives generous donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- The Margaret K. Lewis school has been growing up something good since the fall started and now, their garden is bigger and better thanks to some help from the folks over at Lowe’s.

In late October, the group started planting and now it’s blossoming, almost ready for harvest. On top of the already planted greens, they received trees, bushes, and mulch from Lowe’s as a part of their ‘Lowe’s Heroes’ program.

Every year, local Lowe’s stores team up with non-profit organizations in the community and this year they thought Margaret K. Lewis was the perfect fit.

“We donated plants, trees, rose bushes, we came in and we spent two full days which was probably about 16 hours worth of work. We mulched the gardens, we weeded the gardens, we went through and did everything,” said Lowe’s Co-Store Manager, Natasha Macheck.

Lowe’s donated over $2,500 worth of materials to Margaret K. Lewis. Judy Stevens, the school’s master gardener volunteer says it enhances the experience of the garden for the kids.

“It’s like magic. They love to shovel and help out and everything and behavior becomes totally calm when they’re out there. We never have behavioral issues in the garden,” said Stevens.

Not only did they work in the garden, but employees with Lowe’s also helped landscape the front of the school.

