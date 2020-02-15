Mardi Gras celebration begins in St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Krewe of St. Andrews Mardi Gras events began Friday, bringing dozens of people to Beck Avenue.

The afternoon began with a pet costume contest, where several dressed up dogs received bandanas. Jennifer Olvera’s three dogs, Remi, Ruby and Roxy, won the Most Creative Costume.

“They were children’s dresses and I made them into dog dresses,” Olvera said.

After the contest, several community organizations handed out beads and other items in the Kids and Pets Parade.

“Kids throwing beads to kids is how that got started, but you can see from all the people who were here there’s a lot more than just kids here and a lot of people have a really good time,” Donald Cox, Krewe of St. Andrews Treasurer, said.

Mike and Stephanie Gagnon were a prince and princess on the court for this year’s festivities. They helped throw beads on the Krewe’s parade float.

“Throwing beads is like throwing out happiness … we have a big time,” Mike said.

Brenda Aasetre was a first time parade attendee. She lives in Norway but is visiting her son, who lives in Panama City.

“It was nice, simple hometown fun,” she said.

The Mardi Gras festival is taking place from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, with the main parade at 2 p.m. More information is available here.