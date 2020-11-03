Many feeling more comfortable with air travel amidst the pandemic

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The beginning of 2020 was hard on many, but especially for airline travel.

But in more recent months, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials said the airport has seen many customers return.

“Touch as least as many things as you can, and keep your distance from people,” said traveler Sandy Spencer.

Spencer said she is still being careful while flying home to Pittsburgh, but she does feel more confident flying once again with added safety measures like signs and hand sanitizers in place.

“I’ve been on Southwest and I’ve been on American, everyone’s been very helpful,” said Spencer.

Many others seem to agree. The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said they will only be down about 30% for 2020.

“Which when you compare that to other airports across the county, we did fantastically,” Parker said.

Encouraging more people to fly means building a level of confidence, McClellan said.

He said the airport and airlines, although independently operating, together they are keeping a high level of sanitation.

“If you are considering a flight, go out on the internet to see what the airport is doing and what the airline you are flying is doing between flights, what they are doing with the air, and things in the airplane,” said McClellan.

McClellan said they will continue to be working alongside the airlines to make everyone flying feel safe and comfortable.