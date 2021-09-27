Manufactured homes allowed in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City has an ordinance against putting up a mobile home on any property outside of a mobile home park.

But some residents are getting confused by what many think is a mobile home, but is in fact, considered to be manufactured housing.

The city’s ordinance allows manufactured homes that meet certain requirements.

They must be eligible for a Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae qualifiable mortgage.

They must also be placed on a secured foundation, with a concrete driveway, and a concrete pad from the driveway to the front door. They must also pass the Florida Miami Dade wind code loads.

The city changed the building codes after Hurricane Michael.

“They don’t look complete until they are actually complete,” said Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones. “Once they meet code and once the building permit has been signed off on and they are through all of their inspections, you shouldn’t be able to notice the difference between a regular home and one of these manufactured homes.”

Manufactured homes are also different than modular homes because they’re constructed differently, as modulars can be built in days, while manufactured homes take months.