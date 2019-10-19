Man with terminal cancer experiences the beach for the first time

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One man with terminal cancer had one last request, to see the beach for the first time. Now, he is here in Panama City Beach making his final wish come true.

On May 5th, Randy Clayton was diagnosed with state 4b lung cancer, and would be a day that would change his life forever.

“They told me that it was terminal and that i had six to nine months to live,” Randy said.

By going through chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he is expected to live another 9 to 12 months.

Throughout his life, he’s always had one dream.

“I’ve been wanting to see the beach since I was probably thirteen to fifteen years old,” Randy said.

This week, with the help of the James Bess Foundation and All Things PCB, his dream came true.

“This is my first time on vacation, my first time on the beach and my first time seeing the ocean,” Clayton said.

They provided Randy and his brother, Jimmie, with an all expense paid trip to Panama City Beach.

“It’s more than what i expected,” Randy said. “It’s beautiful, it means everything to me.”

Chris Jennings is the president of All Things PCB and played a big part in making this trip happen for Randy.

“Life is really all about family and living a great story,” Jennings said. If I have the ability to send someone somewhere they have never been, or see something they have never seen, or do something they’ve never done, I’m going to do that ten times out of ten.”

Moving forward, Randy has other ‘first time’ wishes he hopes will come true like seeing his granddaughter for the first time. But for now, these two brothers will always have this trip to remember.