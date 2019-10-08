Man wanted by Dothan Police captured in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip from Dothan Police that a man wanted in connection to several burglaries and at least one armed robbery in Alabama was suspected to be traveling through Jackson County.

Dothan Police say Jamir Yastin Baxter, age 19, of Boyce, Louisiana, should be considered armed and dangerous and was known to drive a gold BMW.

By Monday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted Baxter driving the gold BMW near the Campbellton area and set up surveillance teams on him for approximately 2 to 3 hours.

During this time, deputies learned he had an outstanding warrant from Houston County, Ala. and initiated a traffic stop just after 8 pm.

Baxter was taking into custody by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with help from Dothan Police Department Investigators.

While in custody, Investigators obtained a post-miranda statement from Baxter, who admitted to the burglaries and informed them that there were items related to crimes contained inside of the vehicle. Baxter provided Officers with written consent to search the vehicle, and items from some of the burglaries as well as the armed robbery were recovered inside the vehicle.

Baxter is awaiting extradition in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.