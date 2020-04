PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was booked into the Bay County Jail after police say he tried to set a local business on fire.

Panama City Police officers say 55-year-old Timothy Carr intentionally set a fire outside the CVS Pharmacy on 23rd Street next to one of the columns on the building.

He reportedly used trash as materials to start the fire, causing smoke damage and scorched paint.

Carr was charged with second degree arson. His bond was set at $25, 500.