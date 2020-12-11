Man theatens legal actions against Dothan over jail tasing incident

News

by: David Baxley

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man who was in the Dothan City Jail in July said a jailer used excessive force against him, and now he’s threatening legal action against the city.

In a sworn affidavit, Tydarrius Franklin claimed he was tased, without cause, by a jailer. You can see the incident that happened in the video.

Franklin believes his constitutional rights and due process rights were violated. He also claims assault and battery.

A lawsuit is expected to be filed against the city. Franklin says he will seek actual and punitive damages and has retained attorney Dustin Fowler to handle his case.

WDHN spoke with Dothan’s city attorney Len White by phone. He said the city quickly fired the jailer after becoming aware of the incident at the jail.

White said he is aware of the possible litigation.

Read the affidavit hereDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Shipping tips to avoid package delays over the holidays

Walton bridge inspections

Panama City Police investigating wreck on 11th Street

BDS closes high school section of Deane Bozeman

FDA panel approves emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine for nationwide use

FDA advisers vote Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine benefits outweigh the risk for use in individuals over 16

More Local News

Don't Miss