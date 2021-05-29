Woman charged after stabbing incident at Panama City Beach condominium

Update as of 7:17 p.m.

The Panama City Beach Police Department said they arrested Shiyo Wrighten, 19, of Alexandria, La.

They reported the altercation started between Wrighten and her friend in the condo.

As the argument escalated, Wrighten grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim in the stomach one time as he was trying to leave, according to reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Law enforcement said Wrighten has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and was taken to the Bay County Jail.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Laketown Wharf Condominiums on Front Beach Rd, according to Panama City Beach police.

Officers said the incident began as a domestic dispute between two friends*.

Paramedics took the man to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The woman has not yet been charged.

*A previous version of this story stated the altercation occurred between a husband and wife. The article has since been updated.