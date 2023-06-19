MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road early Sunday morning.

MPD responded to a report of shots fired at around 1:22 a.m. When they got there, they found 22-year-old LeCharles King on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. King died due to his injuries, according to MPD.

MPD says this is an active investigation and urge anyone with information on what happened to contact them at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.