Man shoots woman at Fort Walton Beach strip club, flees in car, says Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: (Sept. 10, 3:15 p.m.): Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office released new information about the early Friday morning shooting that left one woman injured at the Red Rose strip club.

Investigators spoke to a patron of the club who said he walked outside to the parking lot with a female patron, to smoke. That’s when a man appearing to be in his mid-twenties approached them and began saying vulgar things to the woman, according to a news release.

“The situation escalated,” according to the release. The witness told investigators the unidentified man pulled out a handgun and fired, striking the woman in the leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Investigators said they were told the shooter fled the scene in a car heading towards Highway 98. The release did not describe the vehicle.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400.

