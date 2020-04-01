Man shoots at bicyclists, facing charges for attempted second-degree murder

A man is facing several charges including attempted second-degree murder after shooting at people riding bicycles in Panama City.

According to Panama City Police, the first incident happened near Beck Avenue and 14th Street on Tuesday.

Officers said they were called in response to someone shooting a gun.

According to police, 23-year-old Jimmy Lee Daniel Jr. got out of his car and shot at a bicyclist multiple times after following and passing them on the road.

Officers say a second call then came in with reports of someone shooting a gun near Garden Club Drive and Kelly Avenue.

They say again, Daniel shot at a person on a bike from his car before leaving the area.

Officers say they were able to get a description and find Daniel.

He is charged with two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police say no one was hurt in either shooting.