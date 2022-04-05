MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Steven Mantecon is sentenced to life in prison for murdering 18-year-old Blake Cain.

Mantecon shot and killed Cain at a Grand Ridge Park. It was the result of a feud over Mantecon’s sister, who was Cain’s ex-girlfriend.

The argument allegedly began over a plastic ring.

“Sir as to count one, second-degree murder, I sentence you to serve life in prison with a minimum mandatory of 25 years on that sentence,” 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Ana Maria Garcia said to Mantecon.

Garcia also sentenced Mantecon to 80 consecutive years on other charges including shooting at multiple occupied vehicles.

“We finally hopefully have got our justice for Blake,” the victim’s grandfather James Brown said. “You know, after him getting killed the way he was killed, it was bad on both families but it was worse on ours. We’ll never get to see Blake again. All I can do is go and sit at his grave sight and talk to him there.”

Cain’s family desperately wants this sentencing to be the end of the discussion.

Mantecon has 30 days to appeal.

“I hope he doesn’t get a re-trial,” the Victim’s Great Aunt Wanda Odom said. “If he does, I just hope they consider that Blake will never be here with us again and he was a good boy.”

Cain’s family said they are always going to keep their loved one’s memory alive.

“Blake was something else,” Brown said. “There’s only ever going to be one of him.”