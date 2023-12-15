OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to ten years in prison Thursday for taking a Mississippi teen across state lines for sexual purposes, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced.

Ronald Latiolais III, 28, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum sentence of 120 months in prison for transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

He was also ordered to remain on supervised release for five years after serving his prison sentence and must register as a sex offender.

According to information presented in court, in April 2019, Latiolais drove from Louisiana to Mississippi to meet a 13-year-old girl he chatted with online. During their conversations, the teen told him that she was underage.

Latiolais reportedly went to the teen’s house during the middle of the night, cut the screen on her bedroom window, and escaped with her.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said Latiolais admitted to committing sexual acts with the 13-year-old girl during a stop on the drive from Mississippi to Louisiana.

The teen was found at Latiolais’ house the next day.

Latiolais was found guilty of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity in March 2022. He has remained in jail since August 2022.