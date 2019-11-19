Man sentenced to 10 years after jewelry store burglary

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, State Attorney Bill Eddins announced that Joshua Shannon Graves was sentenced by Judge Kelvin Wells to 10 years in prison with the Florida Department of Corrections for grand theft ($20,000, but less than $100,000), burglary of occupied dwelling, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief ($1,000 or greater), and wearing a mask or hood on property of another.

Graves had previously entered a no-contest plea straight to the Court for this charge on September 19, 2019.

These charges arose from an incident that occurred on April 29, 2017, where Graves and two co-defendants burglarized K&M Jewelers in Miramar Beach.

After dark, the Defendant broke into the store with one co-defendant while the other acted as their getaway driver. The owner who was living above the store heard the break-in and his display cases being smashed open. He armed himself with a handgun and ran downstairs to confront the burglars. He found two masked men standing in his display room holding a crowbar and a hammer.

The two men moved towards him after he confronted them and he opened fire with his handgun. The Defendant was shot in the arm and both men fled from the store with approximately $80,000 in jewelry. During subsequent investigation, the Defendant and his co-defendants were identified and arrested in Alabama.

After resolving an Alabama criminal case, Graves was transported back to Florida to face these charges. Graves has previously been convicted of burglary and had multiple prior theft convictions.

The investigation and arrests were conducted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Matthew Richardson prosecuted the case.