Man reports armed robbery and theft; money found in his car

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — One local Pizza Hut employee is behind bars after authorities believe he stole money from the establishment, after claiming there was an armed robbery.

At around 1:00 pm Saturday afternoon, officers from the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Pizza Hut located at 4129 Cherry Street.

The Pizza Hut manager, Blake Robert Nelson, claimed a male entered the Pizza Hut showing a firearm and demanded money. Nelson told officers that the alleged suspect left the scene in a blue Cadillac and drove west on Cherry Street.

Through further investigation and video surveillance, officers discovered there was never a blue Cadillac at the scene.

They found the stolen money was located in Nelson’s vehicle. Nelson was arrested and transported to the Bay County Jail where he awaits first appearance.

He was charged with Employee Theft, Making a False Report of a Crime and Making a False 911 Call.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tyndall Air Force Base officials give update on the "Base of the Future"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall Air Force Base officials give update on the "Base of the Future""

Chipley woman attacked to death by dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chipley woman attacked to death by dogs"

Celebrity Read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrity Read"

Hiland Park Dr. Seuss Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiland Park Dr. Seuss Run"

Djuna Newman Brother Speaks Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Djuna Newman Brother Speaks Out"

Tucker speaks out after learning of sister's murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tucker speaks out after learning of sister's murder"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.