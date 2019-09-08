Man passes away while doing yard work along highway 77

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Panama City Police responded to a man passed out, only to find he had dropped to the ground, and passed away while doing yard work.

Commuters may have noticed the police activity Saturday afternoon near the Sprint store on Highway 77 where 4 officers responded to the scene.

Police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Officials said the man was doing lawn work and suddenly died at the scene most likely from natural causes.

His identity has not been released and the incident is still under investigation.