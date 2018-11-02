Man Killed In Okaloosa County Crash On Highway 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a crash on US Highway 98.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US Highway 98 in Okaloosa Island around 11 p.m..
A car was traveling eastbound on Highway 98 in the left lane and the man was standing in the right lane of travel.
The car initiated a lane change to the right lane and that's when it hit the unnamed 22-year-old of Texas.
The driver faces no charges at this time.
