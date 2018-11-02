News

Man Killed In Okaloosa County Crash On Highway 98

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 06:40 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 07:09 AM EDT

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a crash on US Highway 98. 

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US Highway 98 in Okaloosa Island around 11 p.m..

A car was traveling eastbound on Highway 98 in the left lane and the man was standing in the right lane of travel.

The car initiated a lane change to the right lane and that's when it hit the unnamed 22-year-old of Texas. 

The driver faces no charges at this time. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center