Man killed in crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 55-year old man from Louisiana was killed in a fatal crash this afternoon on I-10 near mile marker 93 in Walton County.

No other cars were involved.

Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says the box truck was in the eastbound lanes of I-10 around 3:15 this afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash affected the flow of traffic in the eastbound lanes.

Witnesses of the crash told authorities the cab of the truck was crushed and that they were not able to find the driver at the time.

The incident is still under investigation.