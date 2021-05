OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— An 88-year old man from Fort Walton Beach was killed in a two-car collision in Okaloosa County this morning.

The Florida Highway patrol said the man was traveling East on Carmel Drive early this morning and collided with another vehicle, that’s when the first car traveled toward a tree and the man died from his injuries.

The two people in the second car were not injured.