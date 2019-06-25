Man Kidnaps Woman, Takes Law Enforcement on High Speed Chase

A convicted felon is back behind bars after deputies say he kidnapped a woman before leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in Jackson County.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the Loves Truck Stop in Cottondale after a woman claimed she was kidnapped and forced into her vehicle at gunpoint.

Investigators determined the victim was kidnapped from Fort Walton Beach earlier on Sunday and was held at gunpoint while Albert McKinnie drove them around.

The victim told deputies she convinced McKinnie to let her use the restroom at a truck stop, where she was able to alert employees to the situation.

Deputies responded but when they confronted the suspect, McKinnie drove off, leading them on a high speed chase.

Deputies said the suspect continued at speeds well over 100 MPH on Kynesville Highway and threw several bags of unknown items out of the vehicle along the road.

The pursuit continued into Washington County where Florida Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull over McKinnie.

After the suspect almost hit several vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a safe area to conduct the PIT maneuver, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose control and run off of the roadway.

Albert McKinnie, 36, of Fort Walton Beach was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding, carjacking with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cocaine possession, grand theft auto.