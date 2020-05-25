Man injured during Sunday night fight in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An investigation has been opened after Panama City Beach Police responded to several fights that broke out Sunday night at a east end convenience store.

Officers say around 10 p.m. they were alerted to a large crowd of more than 300 people. They say a man in the crowd got into a fight with others and was injured.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. PCBPD have not made any arrests, but they are investigating the matter.

Panama City Beach staff will be meeting Tuesday with Police Chief Drew Whitman to discuss safety concerns for residents and visitors. The city says they also anticipate reaching out to private businesses where gatherings like this happen to assist with security and crowd control for the safety of all concerned.

