Man in the Sea Museum fundraises at ‘Dat Cajun Place’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It was a full house at ‘Dat Cajun Place’ Sunday night as the Man in the Sea Museum was fundraising ahead of their 40th anniversary.

From 4 pm to 7 pm, 10% of all ‘Dat Cajun Place’ profits went directly to supporting the museum.

“We need help,” Man in the Sea Museum President Steve Mulholland said. “We want to keep this open. We want to keep Bay County involved. We want to showcase what Bay County has done for this country and we can’t do it without help so thanks so much to everybody who came out to support this and have a great time.”

Mulholland is a retired diver himself and said the history of military diving runs deep in Bay County.

“40 years ago, the pioneers of the Sealab program wanted to start some history here in Bay County so they got hold of a bunch of dive equipment and they opened up the museum there in Panama City because Panama City is the home of the military diver and that’s what they wanted to showcase,” Mulholland said.

Mulholland and other volunteers also had a raffle of some museum items and swag at the event.

“We’re raffling off a replica Mark V helmet, which in the Navy has been using for over 100 years,” Mulholland said. “We’re also raffling off a wood carving of a dive helmet. We are raffling off some stuff from the museum and all that’s good stuff and just good support.”

The museum’s 40th anniversary is coming up in March and more museum events will be announced soon.