Man identified in Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — Springfield Police have released the name of the man who was shot during the officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

Thursday, June 27

Police say they were called to a home on Bob Little Road and once on scene, they heard a woman yelling for help inside Apartment 8.

According to the release, Sergeant Kenneth Crawford pushed the front door of Apartment 8 open, which was partially ajar, and encountered 50-year-old Marvin Wayne Green.

As Sergeant Crawford opened the door, Mr. Green began raising a semi-automatic pistol towards Sergeant Crawford, according to police.

Police say Sergeant Crawford became in fear for his life and the life of multiple civilians around him, and as a result, Sergeant Crawford fired his duty weapon. Mr. Green was struck three times and was declared deceased on scene by Bay County EMS.

The investigation is ongoing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.