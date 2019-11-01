Man identified in Jackson County officer-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More information is being released in the deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Deputies say 34-year-old Danny James Hall is the suspect who was fatally shot by law enforcement.

Authorities say the situation started after deputies attempted to pull Hall over in Marianna after Hall didn’t stop at a stop sign on South Street.

Hall reportedly then refused to pull-over and attempted to get away from deputies, driving erratically.

The pursuit ended in Bascom in the parking lot of a store at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Basswood Road after deputies were able to force Hall’s vehicle off the road.

Deputies say as they approached the vehicle, Hall pointed a firearm in a threatening manner towards the deputies, causing the deputies to fire their weapon.

Hall died at the scene from his injuries.

The names of the deputies involved have not been released at this time.

Sheriff Lou Roberts says there were at least four deputies there during the incident and are all on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation.