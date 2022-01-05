Man identified in fatal motorcycle wreck in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Panama City on Tuesday.

PCPD said 36-year-old Daniel Ray Kennington was riding a motorcycle on 23rd Street on Tuesday afternoon when he lost control of the bike on the curve near Collegiate Drive.

The motorcycle reportedly crossed over the median and hit a van in the other lane. Kennington was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic was rerouted for almost six hours for the investigation. PCPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone for information on this case is asked to contact the PCPD at 850-872-3100 or on the Tip411 app.