Man found dead in Watson Bayou

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) –Panama City Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in Watson Bayou this morning.

Officers say the body was identified as 56 year old Robert Edward Liles floating near the shoreline near the Millville water treatment plant.

Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information should call Panama City Police or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 850-785-tips.