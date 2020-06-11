Man facing several charges after multi-agency pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a high-speed pursuit of a suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle June 10, ultimately leading to the suspect facing charges in multiple jurisdictions.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Simeon Prevatt, 38, of Ponce de Leon led Holmes County deputies north on Valee Road after taking Walton County deputies east on Highway 90 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The office said Prevatt then wrecked the stolen vehicle he was driving on Tram Road and fled on foot. Law enforcement caught him after a short chase near a wooded area.

Deputies said they found a smoking pipe containing methamphetamine in Prevatt’s possession, as well as multiple stolen items. They also stated he did not have a valid driver’s license, and his record shows multiple prior convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Prevatt faces charges in Holmes and Walton counties, as well as the state of Georgia. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said he was charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement (causing injury or damage), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense), and criminal mischief.

