Man faces life in prison after guilty verdict

Blountstown, Fla. (WMBB) — The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announced on Friday that a Blountstown man was convicted on several charges including second degree murder.

James Michael Hathaway was found guilty of second degree murder on a victim over 65 years of age, burglary with assault or battery, kidnapping and robbery.

James Michael Hathaway

Sometime between December 30th and December 31st, 2018 the victim, a 79-year-old Calhoun County resident, was assaulted in his home, beaten severely, his property stolen, and then he was left for dead.

The victim was discovered on December 31, 2018 by a family member and was life flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries from the brutal attack.

Assistant State Attorney William Wright called 19 witnesses to prove to the jury the chain of events that occurred and the evidence of those crimes, proving to the jury that James Michael Hathaway committed or assisted in committing those crimes.

The case was investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff s Office with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Judge Shonna Young Gay scheduled a sentencing date for November 20, 2019. James Michael Hathaway faces up to life in prison based on his conviction.