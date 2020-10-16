Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Man drowns in West Bay

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man drowned in Crooked Creek after jumped in the water in an attempt to retrieve a piece of wood, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

The victim and two other men were at a boathouse repairing the dock in the RiverCamps on Crooked Creek community, deputies added. A piece of the wood fell into the water and the victim jumped in to retrieve it.

However, the victim began to struggle in the water and apparently drowned, officials wrote.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

