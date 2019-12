WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man died Saturday afternoon after a car crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Carl Gillman was traveling westbound on State Road 90 when his Ford began swerving to the right and caused his vehicle to spin out of control.

His car collided with a ditch on the side of the road and ejected him from the car.

Gillman died at the scene. No one else was injured and the investigation is still ongoing.