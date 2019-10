WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A man is dead following an afternoon crash in Walton County.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 81 and State Road 20.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 2007 ford expedition was heading south on State Road 81 when the driver traveled off the roadway and into a ditch.

The SUV then drove into the tree line, crashed, and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene and has yet to be identified.