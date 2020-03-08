Man dies after crash at State Road 81

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead and another is facing serious injuries on Saturday after an early morning car accident in Walton County.

39-year-old Michael Adams of Defuniak Springs was traveling northbound of State Road 81, north of Substation Road, when he crossed the center line, entered into the southbound lane and struck the front of a Mercedes. The accident happened around 12:00 am Saturday morning.

After the collision, the Mercedes caught on fire. The Mercedes driver, 57-year-old Anthony Algarin of Dothan, died at the scene. Adams was air lifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and is facing serious injuries.