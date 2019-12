JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Greenwood man died Friday night after his vehicle collided with a deer.

FHP says the driver, 29-year-old Torrey Godwin was traveling north on SR 73 in the area of Hickory Hill.

His car hit a deer, and the deer entered his windshield. The car then crossed the center lane, left the roadway and hit a fence. The vehicle then traveled approximately 100 yards before hitting a tree.

Godwin died at the scene.