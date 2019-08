BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man died Thursday night after a car versus pedestrian crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle was driving near the intersection of US-231 and Harrington Road when 29-year-old Samuel Williams walked into the road in front of the car.

Williams was hit by the car and died at the scene, according to FHP.

The investigation, and no charges have been filed yet.