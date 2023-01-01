PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence.

As his vehicle entered the Nautilus Street intersection, FHP said Fleck collided into a parked Panama City Beach police car.

The PCB police officer was conducting a traffic-related investigation and outside of his vehicle when the collision occurred.

Fleck fled the scene before being located and arrested in Pier Park North.

Fleck is charged with DUI-property damage, fleeing the scene, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and careless driving to name a few.