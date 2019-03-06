Man Convicted of Killing Police Officer Will Receive New Sentence Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The date is set for a man convicted of killing an on-duty Panama City Beach Police Officer to face a new jury.

Robert Bailey was convicted for homicide of a police officer and sentenced to death more than ten years ago but he is getting a new sentence.

The case dates back to 2005 when Bailey shot and killed on duty Panama City Beach Police Officer, Kevin Kight.

Bailey was sentenced to death the next year but a decision by the United States Supreme Court reopened Bailey's and many others cases in the state of Florida.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Florida's method for determining the death penalty was unconstitutional and required a jury to unanimously agree that death was the proper sentence.

The jury in Bailey's case voted 11-1 for the death penalty.

Bailey will face a new jury on December 9, 2019 to receive a new sentencing.