Man convicted in Panama City Beach kidnapping case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who put a knife to an 80-year-old woman’s throat after she tried to give him and his girlfriend a ride lost at trial this week.

A Bay County jury convicted 36-year-old Adam Keith Horne of kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

At trial the woman told the jury she offered Horne and his girlfriend, Rachel Price, a ride when they said their friends had left them at Walmart in Panama City Beach.

“After getting in the car, Horne pulled a knife on the victim and held it to her throat. Even though the victim offered to give them the car, they would not let her go,” prosecutors wrote in a news release. “When the victim had to stop for gas, she was able to get away. Horne and his girlfriend went on to steal a vehicle from another victim and were eventually caught in that vehicle.”

Price was previously convicted at trial of her charges in the case.

The jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding Horne guilty as charged on all counts. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1.