WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Allen Boyd Smith, the man charged with setting the Mussett Bayou wildfire is pleading not guilty. According to Walton County Court records, Smith filed a written plea of not guilty this week.

Smith is charged with three misdemeanors, reckless burning of land, open burning requirements, and the burning of illegal materials.

The Mussett Bayou wildfire destroyed and damaged 346 acres of land and 50 homes.

Smith’s next appearance is scheduled for August 5th.