Man charged with murder in Grand Ridge faces additional charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The man accused of the murder of 19-year-old Blake Cain in Grand Ridge on August 8th, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Steven Alexander Mantecon was originally charged with the murder of Blake Cain. Mantecon received additional charges from the first-degree murder charge.

Judge Wade Mercer served Mantecon with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The bond was set for $5,000 on each count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In addition, a $25,000 bond was set for shooting into an occupied vehicle and $1,000 was set for each charge of criminal mischief. The total bond for the additional charges was set to $72,000.

Mantecon is being held without bond on the first-degree murder charge.