Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Man charged with murder in Grand Ridge faces additional charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The man accused of the murder of 19-year-old Blake Cain in Grand Ridge on August 8th, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Steven Alexander Mantecon was originally charged with the murder of Blake Cain. Mantecon received additional charges from the first-degree murder charge.

Judge Wade Mercer served Mantecon with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The bond was set for $5,000 on each count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In addition, a $25,000 bond was set for shooting into an occupied vehicle and $1,000 was set for each charge of criminal mischief. The total bond for the additional charges was set to $72,000.

Mantecon is being held without bond on the first-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local doctors see uptick in pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19

Dunkin's pumpkin fall menu on the way

BCAS holds another adoption event

Bay Co. Elections Supervisor works to validate mail in ballots

Shadow the cat rescued from Silvis house fire

Home catches fire after power is turned back on

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the