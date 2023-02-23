DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 30-year-old Dothan man is in jail with no bond after police say he abused an elderly family member once again.

According to Dothan police, On Wednesday, February 22, Travis Mattox entered the Dothan home of an elderly family member and began to express violent behavior towards the unnamed victim. The victim attempted to call 911 but was stopped by Mattox when he grabbed the victim, took the phone, and destroyed it.

Police say the victim was able to go to a neighbor and had them contact the police department.

Mattox was located near the home and was arrested. He is charged with one count of Violation of the Elder Abuse Protection Order and one count of Elder Abuse Second Degree. He is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Mattox was arrested in September for a similar incident and faced the same charges.