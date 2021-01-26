Texas man charged in kidnapping

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roaim Shaikh

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a juvenile is now behind bars, Panama City Police said.

Police were sent to local motel Moinday to check on a report of a missing juvenile from Harris
County, Texas. Officers located the juvenile, who needed medical attention.

During an investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile had been robbed and kidnapped Sunday morning by Roaim Shaikh, of Harris County, Texas, officers wrote in a news release.

From the investigation, it was learned that the suspect and the victim were acquainted with each
other and that this was not an incident of random violence, officers added.

Roaim Shaikh, 23, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, and false
imprisonment.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

BDS considers reopening Oscar Patterson Elementary

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Kaleidoscope Theatre performing "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

Judge: Charges still stand against pastor Tony Spell for violating COVID-19 crowd limits

Seniors in South Walton are surviving the Pandemic with the help of each other

Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm