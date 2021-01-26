Texas man charged in kidnapping

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a juvenile is now behind bars, Panama City Police said.

Police were sent to local motel Moinday to check on a report of a missing juvenile from Harris

County, Texas. Officers located the juvenile, who needed medical attention.

During an investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile had been robbed and kidnapped Sunday morning by Roaim Shaikh, of Harris County, Texas, officers wrote in a news release.



From the investigation, it was learned that the suspect and the victim were acquainted with each

other and that this was not an incident of random violence, officers added.

Roaim Shaikh, 23, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, and false

imprisonment.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.